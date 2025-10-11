Upcoming Ballymena roadworks programmes
Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.
Carnlough Road, Ballymena
There will be a lane closure from Tullymore Road to Loughloughan Road on Thursday, October 16 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure required for Fibre installation to customer’s house, no.42 Carnlough Road.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Cushendall Road, Ballymena
There will be a lane closure from Islandstown Road to Drumagrove Road on Wednesday, October 15 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required for fibre installation to customer’s house, No.439A Cushendall Road.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Cushendall Road, Ballymena
There will be a lane closure from Islandstown Road to Drumagrove Road on Monday, October 13 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required for fibre installation to customer’s house, No.437 Cushendall Road.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Ballymena Road, Carnlough
There will be a lane closure from 200m southwest of the junction with Bay Road to 150m northeast of junction with Galdanagh Road until Monday, October 13 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required for NIE overhead line work.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.