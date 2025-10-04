Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with a roadworks programme taking place in the Carrickfergus area this week.

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Trooperslane Road, Carrickfergus

There will be a continuous road closure from Old Shore Road to Trooperslane Park and Ride on Monday, October 6 at 9:30am until Friday, October 17 at 4:30pm.

The road closure is required for NIE cable laying.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via (Diversion 1) C0076 Trooperslane Road, C0076 Old Shore Road, A0002 Belfast Road, B0090 Upper Road, B0058 Ellis Street, B0058 Minorca Place, B0058 Davys Street, B0058 Woodburn Road, B0058 Prospect Road, and B0090 Middle Road or (Diversion 2) B0090 Upper Road, C0035 Monkstown Road, B0090 Old Carrick Road, C0034 Jordanstown Road, A0002 Shore Road, and A0002 Belfast Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Cairn Road, Carrickfergus

There will be a road closure from New Line to Loughmourne Road on Friday, October 10 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for fibre installation to customer’s house, No.38 Cairn Road.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U3005 Cairn Road, B0058 New Line, C0035 Paisley Road, and C0075 Loughmourne Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.