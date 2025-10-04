Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with a roadworks programme taking place in the Larne area this week.

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

The Harbour Highway, Larne

There will be a lane closure from Larne Harbour to the off-slip for Circular Road roundabout from Monday, October 6 at 9:30am until Friday, October 10 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required by the DFI Roads Contractor to carry out repairs to damaged section of VRS.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Main Road, Larne

There will be a lane closure from Glenburn Rd to 100m northwest along Main Road on Sunday, October 12 from 7:00am until Sunday, October 12 12:00pm.

The closure is required for BT poling works.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Green Drive, Larne

There will be a one way closure from Linn Road to No.68 Green Road on Tuesday, October 7 from 9:30am until 2:00pm.

The closure is required by NI Water to relevel or replace cover and frame.﻿

A diversion will operate with Alternative Route Via: U4093 Green Drive, U4093 Greenway Avenue, U4093 Knockdhu Park,

U4093 Garron Crescent, and U4101 Linn Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Main Road, Larne

There will be a lane closure from Glenburn Road to Craiganboy Park on Tuesday, October 7 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for fibre installation to customer’s house, No.8 Main Street.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Coast Road, Larne

There will be a continuous lane closure from house No.320 to 50m beyond Ballygally Coast Road car park until Friday, October 31 at 6:00pm.

The closure is required for footway resurfacing works.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Larne Road, Larne

There will be an overnight only lane closure from Ballybracken Road to Larne Harbour roundabout from Sunday, October 5 at 9:00pm until Friday, October 10 at 6:00am.

The closure is required for a DFI road maintenance scheme.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Ballyboley Road, Larne

There will be a continuous road closure from Rowan Avenue to The Beeches until Tuesday, December 30 at 6:00pm.

The closure is required for realigning and upgrading works to existing Ballyboley roadway.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U4096 Rowan Avenue, U4096 Linden Crescent, and U4096 Oakdene.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.