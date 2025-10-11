Upcoming Larne roadworks programmes
Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.
Pound Street, Larne
There will be an overnight only road closure from the Harbour Highway to Old Glenarm Road from Thursday, October 16 at 7:00pm until Saturday, October 18 6:00am.
The closure is required for carriageway repair.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via A0008 Ballymena Road, A0008 Harbour Highway, A0002 Harbour Highway, U4085 Ramp Road, A0002 Circular Road, and A0002 Glenarm Road.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
Coast Road, Larne
There will be a continuous lane closure from house No.320 to 50m beyond Ballygally Coast Road car park until Friday, October 31 at 6:00pm.
The closure is required for footway resurfacing works.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Ballyboley Road, Larne
There will be a continuous road closure from Rowan Avenue to The Beeches until Tuesday, December 30 at 6:00pm.
The closure is required for realigning and upgrading works to existing Ballyboley roadway.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U4096 Rowan Avenue, U4096 Linden Crescent, and U4096 Oakdene.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.