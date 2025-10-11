Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Larne area this week.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Pound Street, Larne

There will be an overnight only road closure from the Harbour Highway to Old Glenarm Road from Thursday, October 16 at 7:00pm until Saturday, October 18 6:00am.

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Larne area this week. Photo: NI World

The closure is required for carriageway repair.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via A0008 Ballymena Road, A0008 Harbour Highway, A0002 Harbour Highway, U4085 Ramp Road, A0002 Circular Road, and A0002 Glenarm Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Coast Road, Larne

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a continuous lane closure from house No.320 to 50m beyond Ballygally Coast Road car park until Friday, October 31 at 6:00pm.

The closure is required for footway resurfacing works.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Ballyboley Road, Larne

There will be a continuous road closure from Rowan Avenue to The Beeches until Tuesday, December 30 at 6:00pm.

The closure is required for realigning and upgrading works to existing Ballyboley roadway.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U4096 Rowan Avenue, U4096 Linden Crescent, and U4096 Oakdene.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.