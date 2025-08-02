Upcoming roadworks and lane closures in the Ballymena area
Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.
Glenravel Road, Ballymena
There will be a lane closure from street light no.20 to the Causeway Coast and Glens sign until Wednesday, August 27 at 6:00pm.
The closure is required for resurfacing works.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Cushendall Road, Ballymena
There will be a lane closure from Knockan Road to Carncoagh Road on Thursday, August 7 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required for BT Openreach Fibre installation.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Deerfin Road, Ballymena
There will be a road closure from the Lisnahilt Road junction to the Rathkeel Road junction on Tuesday, August 5 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.
The closure is required for NIE overhead line works. Local access will be maintained.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U2099 Deerfin Road, U2111 Lisnahilt Road, B0094 Rathkeel Road, and C0064 Deerfin Road.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
M2, Ballymena
There will be a hard shoulder closure from the Teeshan Road roundabout to the Larne Road roundabout until Tuesday, August 5 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required for ERT upgrade.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
M2, Ballymena
There will be a hard shoulder closure from the Larne Road Roundabout to the Teeshan Road roundabout until Tuesday, August 5 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required for ERT upgrade.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
Galgorm Road, Ballymena
There will be a weekdays only lane closure from Fenaghy Road to Galgorm Road until Friday, August 22 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required for roundabout improvements.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
Galgorm Road, Ballymena
There will be a lane closure from 20m to the left hand side of No.108 to 20m on the right hand side of No.108 until Monday, August 25 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required for upgrading and widening entrance.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
