Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Ballymena area this week.

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Glenravel Road, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from street light no.20 to the Causeway Coast and Glens sign until Wednesday, August 27 at 6:00pm.

The closure is required for resurfacing works.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Cushendall Road, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from Knockan Road to Carncoagh Road on Thursday, August 7 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for BT Openreach Fibre installation.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Deerfin Road, Ballymena

There will be a road closure from the Lisnahilt Road junction to the Rathkeel Road junction on Tuesday, August 5 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.

The closure is required for NIE overhead line works.﻿ Local access will be maintained.

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U2099 Deerfin Road, U2111 Lisnahilt Road, B0094 Rathkeel Road, and C0064 Deerfin Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

M2, Ballymena

There will be a hard shoulder closure from the Teeshan Road roundabout to the Larne Road roundabout until Tuesday, August 5 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for ERT upgrade.﻿

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

M2, Ballymena

There will be a hard shoulder closure from the Larne Road Roundabout to the Teeshan Road roundabout until Tuesday, August 5 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for ERT upgrade.﻿

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Galgorm Road, Ballymena

There will be a weekdays only lane closure from Fenaghy Road to Galgorm Road until Friday, August 22 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for roundabout improvements.﻿

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Galgorm Road, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from 20m to the left hand side of No.108 to 20m on the right hand side of No.108 until Monday, August 25 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for upgrading and widening entrance.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.