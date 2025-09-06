Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Ballymena area this week.

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Old Cullybackey Road, Ballymena

There will be a continuous road closure from Chester Cottages to Spence Crescent from Monday, September 8 at 8:00am until Friday, September 12 at 6:00pm.

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Ballymena area this week. Photo: NI World

The closure is required for a sewer connection.

A diversion to operate with an alternative route via B0062 Ballymena Road, B0062 Teeshan Road, B0062 Cullybackey Road, U2029 Woodtown Road, and U2028 Old Cullybackey Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Cushendall Road, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from the junction with Devenagh Way to the junction with Shane Court on Friday, September 12 from 9:30am until 11:30am.

The closure is required for NI Water manhole access for M&E installation.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Carnlough Road, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from Tullymore Road to Loughloughan Road on Friday, September 12 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required to facilitate civils work for BT Openreach.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

M2, Ballymena

There will be an overnight only road closure from the Teeshan roundabout to the Larne Road link roundabout from Friday, September 12 at 11:00pm until Sunday, September 14 at 6:00am.

The closure is required for a DFI road maintenance scheme.﻿

A diversion to operate with an alternative route via A0026 Crankill Road, A0026 Ballymoney Road, A0026 Grove Roundabout, A0042 Parkway, A0026 North Road, A0026 George Street, A0026 Linenhall Street, A0026 Larne Road, and A0026 Larne Road Link.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

M2, Ballymena

There will be an overnight only road closure from the Larne Road roundabout to the Teeshan Roundabout from Friday, September 12 at 11:00pm until Sunday, September 14 at 6:00am.

The closure is required for a DFI road maintenance scheme.﻿

A diversion to operate with an alternative route via A0026 Larne Road Link, A0026 Larne Road, A0026 North Road, A0042 Parkway, A0026 Ballymoney Road, A0026 Grove Roundabout, and A0026 Crankill Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Queen Street, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from the junction with Waveney Road to the junction with Queen Street on Sunday, September 14 from 7:00am until 1:00pm.

The closure is required for NI Water CSO duct and kiosk installation.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Larne Road Link, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from the junction with Suffolk Street to 150m south of the junction with Suffolk Street from Monday, September 8 at 9:30am until Wednesday, September 10 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for NI Water CSO Duct and Kiosk installation.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Cockhill Road, Ballymena

There will be a road closure from the junction with Slaght Road to the junction with Cromkill Road on Thursday, September 11 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for NIE overhead line work.﻿

A diversion/traffic controls to operate with an alternative route via C0048 Slaght Road, U2077 Ballee Road West, C0047 Cromkill Road, and U2078 Cockhill Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Cushendall Road, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from Drumagrove Road to Islandstown Road on Tuesday, September 9 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for fibre installation to No.444 Cushendall Road.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Larne Road Link, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from the Larne Link Road roundabout to Bridge Street from Tuesday, September 9 at 8:00pm until Wednesday, September 10 at 6:00am.

The closure is required for a DFI road maintenance scheme.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Broughshane Road, Ballymena

There will be an overnight only lane closure from Frys Road to Woodside Road from Tuesday, September 9 at 8:00pm until Thursday, September 11 at 6:00am.

The closure is required for a DFI Roads maintenance scheme.﻿

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.