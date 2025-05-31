Upcoming roadworks in the Newtownabbey area
Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.
Shore Road, Newtownabbey
There will be a lane closure from 50m past the junction of Sanda Road on Wednesday, June 4 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required for tree cutting work.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Millbank Road, Newtownabbey
There will be a road closure from Old Coach Road to Antrim Road from Thursday, June 5 at 8:00am until Friday, June 6 at 6:00pm.
The closure is required for UG cabling works.
A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via B0095 Old Coach Road, U0023 Lowtown Road, and A0006 Antrim Road.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
Antrim Road, Mallusk
There will be a continuous lane closure from No.570 Antrim Road to No.452 Antrim Road until Friday, June 13 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required for NIE works.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Shore Road, Newtownabbey
There will be a lane closure from Glenville Road to Chestnut Hill Shore Road from until Friday, June 13 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required for the removal of existing parapet materials and offloading of new parapet materials.
The shared cycleway (southeast side) will be closed for the duration of the works.
Delays of between five and 15 minutes are expected.
