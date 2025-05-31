Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Newtownabbey area this week.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Shore Road, Newtownabbey

There will be a lane closure from 50m past the junction of Sanda Road on Wednesday, June 4 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Newtownabbey area this week. Photo: NI World

The closure is required for tree cutting work.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Millbank Road, Newtownabbey

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a road closure from Old Coach Road to Antrim Road from Thursday, June 5 at 8:00am until Friday, June 6 at 6:00pm.

The closure is required for UG cabling works.﻿

A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via B0095 Old Coach Road, U0023 Lowtown Road, and A0006 Antrim Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Antrim Road, Mallusk

There will be a continuous lane closure from No.570 Antrim Road to No.452 Antrim Road until Friday, June 13 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for NIE works.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Shore Road, Newtownabbey

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a lane closure from Glenville Road to Chestnut Hill Shore Road from until Friday, June 13 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for the removal of existing parapet materials and offloading of new parapet materials.﻿

The shared cycleway (southeast side) will be closed for the duration of the works.

Delays of between five and 15 minutes are expected.