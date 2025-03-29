Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with number of roadworks programmes taking place across the Larne area this week.

All closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Main Street, Larne

There will be a road closure from Quay Road to Broadway on Sunday, April 6 from 7:00am until 12:00pm.

The closure is required to repair a gravity sewer.﻿

A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via Main Street, Agnew Street, Victoria Road, Pound Street, and High Street.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Shore Road, Larne

There will be a lane closure from the junction with Ballylig Road to 400m west of the junction with Ballylig Road on Friday, April 4 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure required for NIE overhead line work.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Ballyboley Road, Larne

There will be a continuous road closure from Rowan Avenue to Distributor Road until Monday, June 30 at 11:59pm.

The closure is required for realigning and upgrading works to the existing Ballyboley roadway.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Ballyboley Road, Ballyhampton Road, Sandford Avenue, and Oakdene.

Delays of up to five minutes are expected.