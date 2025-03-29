Upcoming roadworks programmes in the Newtownabbey area
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
All closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.
Ballynure Road, Newtownabbey
There will be a lane closure from Corr’s Corner to Houston's Corner on Thursday, April 3 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required for AB live site assessment training.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Larne Road, Ballyclare
There will be a lane closure from Lismenary Road to Ballybracken Road on Thursday, April 3 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required for fibre installation for No.19 Larne Road.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Mossvale Road, Newtownabbey
There will be a continuous road closure from No. 45 Mossvale Road to Ballyclare Road B56 until Friday, April 18 at 6:00pm.
The closure is required for NI Water water main installation.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Ballyclare Road, Ballynure Road, Ballyclare Road, and Doagh Road.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
Templepatrick Road, Doagh
There will be a lane closure from The Longshot to Station Road until Monday, March 31 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required for council roundabout works.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to five minutes expected.
Shore Road, Newtownabbey
There will be a lane closure from the Shore Road Station Road roundabout to Dillons Avenue until Friday, May 9 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required for NI Water works.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to five minutes expected.
Shore Road, Newtownabbey
There will be a lane closure from Glenville Road to Chestnut Hill Shore Road from until Friday, June 13 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required for the removal of existing parapet materials and offloading of new parapet materials.
The shared cycleway (southeast side) will be closed for the duration of the works.
Delays of between five and 15 minutes are expected.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.