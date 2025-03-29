Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with number of roadworks programmes taking place across the Newtownabbey area this week.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Ballynure Road, Newtownabbey

There will be a lane closure from Corr’s Corner to Houston's Corner on Thursday, April 3 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with number of roadworks programmes taking place across the Newtownabbey area this week. Photo: Google

The closure is required for AB live site assessment training.﻿

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Larne Road, Ballyclare

There will be a lane closure from Lismenary Road to Ballybracken Road on Thursday, April 3 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for fibre installation for No.19 Larne Road.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Mossvale Road, Newtownabbey

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a continuous road closure from No. 45 Mossvale Road to Ballyclare Road B56 until Friday, April 18 at 6:00pm.

The closure is required for NI Water water main installation.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Ballyclare Road, Ballynure Road, Ballyclare Road, and Doagh Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Templepatrick Road, Doagh

There will be a lane closure from The Longshot to Station Road until Monday, March 31 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for council roundabout works.﻿

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to five minutes expected.

Shore Road, Newtownabbey

There will be a lane closure from the Shore Road Station Road roundabout to Dillons Avenue until Friday, May 9 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for NI Water works.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to five minutes expected.

Shore Road, Newtownabbey

There will be a lane closure from Glenville Road to Chestnut Hill Shore Road from until Friday, June 13 at 4:30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closure is required for the removal of existing parapet materials and offloading of new parapet materials.﻿

The shared cycleway (southeast side) will be closed for the duration of the works.

Delays of between five and 15 minutes are expected.