Upcoming roadworks programmes in the Newtownabbey area

By Helena McManus
Published 26th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Newtownabbey area this week.

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Glenville Road, Newtownabbey

There will be a road closure from Abbeyglen Drive to Glenabbey Crescent on Tuesday, April 29 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Newtownabbey area this week. Photo: Pixabay
Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Newtownabbey area this week. Photo: Pixabay

The closure is required for NI Railway bridge maintenance.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U0012 Glenville Road, U0012 Monkstown Avenue, B0059 Doagh Road, B0513 Station Road, and A0002 Shore Road.

Delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Ballynure Road, Newtownabbey

There will be a lane closure from Corr's Corner roundabout to Houston's Corner roundabout on Thursday, May 1 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for 12AB Live Site Assessment.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Shore Road, Newtownabbey

There will be a lane closure from the Shore Road Station Road roundabout to Dillons Avenue until Friday, May 9 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for NI Water works.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to five minutes expected.

Shore Road, Newtownabbey

There will be a lane closure from Glenville Road to Chestnut Hill Shore Road from until Friday, June 13 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for the removal of existing parapet materials and offloading of new parapet materials.﻿

The shared cycleway (southeast side) will be closed for the duration of the works.

Delays of between five and 15 minutes are expected.

