Police have issued an update on the A26 Moira Road from Nutts Corner which was closed to traffic in both directions this morning (Tuesday, March 14).
A PSNI spokesperson confirmed shortly before 1.15pm that the road has now fully re-opened following an earlier road traffic collision.
No further details are available at present.
