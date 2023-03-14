Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 minutes ago Elenaor Williams jailed after fabricating sexual abuse claims
25 minutes ago Covonia, Day & Night Nurse among 20 medicines recalled in UK
1 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson applies for a temporary car park on Diddly Squat Farm
2 hours ago UK TikTok ban not being ruled out by government
3 hours ago Gary Lineker calls out Elon Musk as son receives Twitter death threats
5 hours ago UK job vacancies fall for eighth time in a row

Update after A26 Moira Road was closed in both directions

Police have issued an update on the A26 Moira Road from Nutts Corner which was closed to traffic in both directions this morning (Tuesday, March 14).

By Valerie Martin
Published 14th Mar 2023, 09:02 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 13:24 GMT

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed shortly before 1.15pm that the road has now fully re-opened following an earlier road traffic collision.

No further details are available at present.

The A26 Moira Road from Nutts Corner. Picture: Google
The A26 Moira Road from Nutts Corner. Picture: Google
The A26 Moira Road from Nutts Corner. Picture: Google
PSNI