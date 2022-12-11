Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Update after closure of Moneynick Road

Police have issued an update on the Moneynick Road, Toome, which was closed earlier (Sunday, December 11) today due to treacherous icy conditions.

By Valerie Martin
3 hours ago
Updated 11th Dec 2022, 3:06pm

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised that the Moneynick Road, Toome, is now open again, and traffic is moving freely. Thank you for your patience.”

Shortly after 12 noon, police had advised that the road was closed between the Toome roundabout and Randalstown due to ice on the road.

Road-users were asked to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes.

Most Popular
Frosty nights with sub-zero temperatures are forecast to last until at least the middle of this week as the cold snap grips Northern Ireland. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The cold weather is expected to continue into the incoming week. The outlook for Monday to Wednesday is for cold temperatures with sunny spells and scattered wintry showers, most likely near the eastern coasts. Widespread frosts are also forecast.

MotoristsPSNI