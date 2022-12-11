A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised that the Moneynick Road, Toome, is now open again, and traffic is moving freely. Thank you for your patience.”
Shortly after 12 noon, police had advised that the road was closed between the Toome roundabout and Randalstown due to ice on the road.
Advertisement
Road-users were asked to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes.
Advertisement
The cold weather is expected to continue into the incoming week. The outlook for Monday to Wednesday is for cold temperatures with sunny spells and scattered wintry showers, most likely near the eastern coasts. Widespread frosts are also forecast.