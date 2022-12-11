Police have issued an update on the Moneynick Road, Toome, which was closed earlier (Sunday, December 11) today due to treacherous icy conditions.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised that the Moneynick Road, Toome, is now open again, and traffic is moving freely. Thank you for your patience.”

Shortly after 12 noon, police had advised that the road was closed between the Toome roundabout and Randalstown due to ice on the road.

Road-users were asked to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes.

Frosty nights with sub-zero temperatures are forecast to last until at least the middle of this week as the cold snap grips Northern Ireland. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

