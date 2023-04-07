Register
Update after M1 motorway closed at Sprucefield following traffic collision

Police have issued an update after the M1 motorway citybound was closed at Sprucefield due to a collision.

By Valerie Martin
Published 7th Apr 2023, 13:00 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 14:02 BST

A PSNI spokesperson warned at 12.40pm today (Friday, April 7) that as a result of the incident, diversions were in place and urged road-users to avoid the area.

In an update issued just before 2pm, police confirmed that the motorway has now reopened.

The M1 at Sprucefield had been closed to traffic.
PSNI