Register
BREAKING
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south

Update after M1 traffic disruption following Sprucefield collision

Police have issued an update following a road traffic collision near Sprucefield on Sunday afternoon which affected traffic on the M1 motorway.
By Valerie Martin
Published 8th Oct 2023, 15:07 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2023, 18:21 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police had advised road-users of disruption and delays in the vicinity of the Sprucefield roundabout following the crash.

The M1 off-slip at Sprucefield for Southern-bound traffic was closed and road users are being directed to use the off-slip at junction 8.

In an update, police confirmed that all road closures at Sprucefield have now been lifted and traffic is moving freely.

Related topics:Police