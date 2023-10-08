Police have issued an update following a road traffic collision near Sprucefield on Sunday afternoon which affected traffic on the M1 motorway.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police had advised road-users of disruption and delays in the vicinity of the Sprucefield roundabout following the crash.

The M1 off-slip at Sprucefield for Southern-bound traffic was closed and road users are being directed to use the off-slip at junction 8.