Update after M1 traffic disruption following Sprucefield collision
Police have issued an update following a road traffic collision near Sprucefield on Sunday afternoon which affected traffic on the M1 motorway.
Police had advised road-users of disruption and delays in the vicinity of the Sprucefield roundabout following the crash.
The M1 off-slip at Sprucefield for Southern-bound traffic was closed and road users are being directed to use the off-slip at junction 8.
In an update, police confirmed that all road closures at Sprucefield have now been lifted and traffic is moving freely.