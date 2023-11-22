Register
Update after Moira road closure following traffic collision

Police have issued an update following the closure of a road in the Moira area following a traffic collision on Wednesday morning.
By Valerie Martin
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 08:42 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 10:01 GMT
The Lisburn Road was closed in the direction of Moira following a crash close to the junction with Hillsborough Road.

In a statement issued shortly before 10am, a PSNI spokesperson confirmed that the road has now reopened.

