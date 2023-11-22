Update after Moira road closure following traffic collision
Police have issued an update following the closure of a road in the Moira area following a traffic collision on Wednesday morning.
The Lisburn Road was closed in the direction of Moira following a crash close to the junction with Hillsborough Road.
In a statement issued shortly before 10am, a PSNI spokesperson confirmed that the road has now reopened.