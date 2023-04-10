Update after road is closed in Trillick, Co Tyrone due to traffic collision
Police have issued an update after a road in the Co Tyrone village of Trillick was blocked earlier today (Monday, April 10) due to a traffic collision.
By Valerie Martin
Published 10th Apr 2023, 08:46 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 12:27 BST
Police issued a statement at 8.30am urging road-users to stay away from the Galbally Road area following a single vehicle road traffic collision, near the junction with the Castlehill Road.
A PSNI spokesperson confirmed the road has now reopened to traffic.