Update after road is closed in Trillick, Co Tyrone due to traffic collision

Police have issued an update after a road in the Co Tyrone village of Trillick was blocked earlier today (Monday, April 10) due to a traffic collision.

By Valerie Martin
Published 10th Apr 2023, 08:46 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 12:27 BST

Police issued a statement at 8.30am urging road-users to stay away from the Galbally Road area following a single vehicle road traffic collision, near the junction with the Castlehill Road.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed the road has now reopened to traffic.

The Galbally Road, Trillick was closed on Monday morningThe Galbally Road, Trillick was closed on Monday morning
The Galbally Road, Trillick was closed on Monday morning
