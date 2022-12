Police have issued an update from the scene of an incident in east Antrim where a large boulder caused a road to be obstructed.

The New Line junction with the Cairn Road on the outskirts of Carrickfergus.

A PSNI spokesperson said at 4.20pm that a large fallen boulder was causing an obstruction on New Line, Carrickfergus, near to Cairn Road.

Officers were at the scene assisting with traffic management and one lane was closed. Motorists were advised to proceed with caution and expect some delays in the area.

