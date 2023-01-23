Update following closure of Portadown to Lisburn rail line 'due to trespass incident'
Translink has issued an update following the closure of the railway line between Lisburn and Portadown this morning (Monday, January 23) ‘due to a trespass incident’.
By Valerie Martin
3 hours ago
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 12:01pm
A spokesperson posted a message on social media earlier today to warn passengers of disruption to services as trains running through the stations were cancelled.
Translink has since confirmed the line has now reopened, although there may still be disruptions.
“Please allow for delays / disrupted to services until further notice,” the spokesperson said.