Update following closure of stretch of A1 in both directions
The A1 has now been reopened after being currently closed this morning (November 27) in both directions at the Rathfriland Road junction, Dromore.
By Valerie Martin
2 hours ago
Updated 27th Nov 2022, 10:58am
In a statement issued at 8.45am, a PSNI spokesperson said the road was closed “due to a concern for safety”.
Local diversions were put in place and road users advised to seek alternative routes for their journey.
In an update at 10.30am, police confirmed the road had been reopened.
