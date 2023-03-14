Both busy roads were closed in both directions, leading to traffic disruption and delays in the general Mallusk area.
A PSNI spokesperson confirmed shortly after 1.30pm that they have now re-opened.
Police say Mallusk Road and Scullions Road have now fully re-opened following an earlier road traffic collision.
