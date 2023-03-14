Register
Update following earlier road closures in Mallusk area

Police say Mallusk Road and Scullions Road have now fully re-opened following an earlier road traffic collision.

By Valerie Martin
Published 14th Mar 2023, 08:41 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 14:17 GMT

Both busy roads were closed in both directions, leading to traffic disruption and delays in the general Mallusk area.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed shortly after 1.30pm that they have now re-opened.

Police at the scene of a road traffic collision at Mallusk. Scullions Road and Mallusk Road were closed in both directions for several hours. Picture: Pacemaker
