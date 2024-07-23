Update for motorists after 'miles long' oil spill treated on A1 outside Newry

By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 08:34 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2024, 09:25 BST
An oil spill earlier on Tuesday (July 23) on the inside northbound lane of the A1 dual carriage way from Sheepbridge to Gibson’s Quarry has been treated.

In an update on the incident, which was described as a number of miles long, Trafficwatch NI says all lanes are running normally for this time of day.

