Update issued to drivers after M1 motorway is closed in both directions following collision

Motorists are being advised of delays after the M1 motorway was closed in both directions following a multiple-vehicle collision.

Traffic controllers at the Department for Infrastructure said at around 1.30pm on Saturday that the busy motorway had been closed to traffic with emergency services at the scene.

They said one of the vehicles involved – an EV – was considered to be a fire risk.

It is understood the collision took place on the M1 westbound just before the motorway services.

In an update just before 2pm, the Department confirmed the motorway had reopened.

"Knock-on delays are likely to remain for some time, please allow extra time for your journey,” a spokesperson said.