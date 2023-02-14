Update on Ballymoney road closed after serious road traffic collision
Police have issued an update after the Bann Road in Ballymoney was closed last night (Tuesday, February 14) due to a serious road traffic collision.
By Valerie Martin
14 hours ago
Updated 15th Feb 2023, 8:10am
In a brief statement this morning, a PSNI spokesperson confirmed the road has now reopened.
"An update will follow in due course,” the spokesperson added.
Yesterday evening motorists were advised to avoid the area and to seek alternative main routes for their journey.