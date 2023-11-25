Register
Police have issued an update following a traffic collision earlier on Saturday in Co Armagh.
By Valerie Martin
Published 25th Nov 2023, 11:33 GMT
Updated 25th Nov 2023, 18:06 GMT
The Monaghan Road, Armagh had been closed at its junctions with the Ballyhoy Road and Aghavilly Road as a result of the crash and road users are advised to avoid the area.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed the road is now fully reopened to traffic.

