Update on Co Armagh road closed following traffic collision
Police have issued an update following a traffic collision earlier on Saturday in Co Armagh.
The Monaghan Road, Armagh had been closed at its junctions with the Ballyhoy Road and Aghavilly Road as a result of the crash and road users are advised to avoid the area.
A PSNI spokesperson confirmed the road is now fully reopened to traffic.