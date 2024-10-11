Update on Fortwilliam Roundabout collision
Motorists are advised a road traffic collision on the Fortwilliam Roundabout overbridge has now been cleared and traffic is back to normal in the area.
Earlier, the off-slip had been closed to country-bound traffic with drivers asked to use alternative routes.
