Update on Fortwilliam Roundabout collision

Published 11th Oct 2024, 12:01 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2024, 13:23 BST
Motorists are advised a road traffic collision on the Fortwilliam Roundabout overbridge has now been cleared and traffic is back to normal in the area.

Earlier, the off-slip had been closed to country-bound traffic with drivers asked to use alternative routes.

