Update on road closure in Lisburn following traffic collision

Police have issued an update after the closure of the Halftown Road in Lisburn due to a traffic collision.

By Valerie Martin
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 17:21 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2023, 18:49 BST

Motorists were warned to avoid the area and seek alternative routes for their journeys this afternoon as the road was closed in both directions.

In a statement issued shortly after 5,30pm, police confirmed the road had now re-opened.

Police have confirmed the Halftown Road in Lisburn has now reopened.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Halftown Road in Lisburn has now reopened following an earlier road traffic collision this afternoon (Sunday, April 2).”

LisburnMotoristsPSNI