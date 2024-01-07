Update on Toomebridge road traffic collision
Motorists are advised that traffic is flowing freely again on the Roguery Road, Toomebridge, following an earlier road traffic collision in the area.
Meanwhile, the Rocky Road in the Knockbreda area of Belfast is currently closed due to icy conditions.
And police have issued the following advice for motorists around the province: “Icy conditions are to be expected across Northern Ireland and we would like to take this opportunity to advise road users to exercise caution when on the roads.
"Stopping distances increase greatly when weather conditions are poor, so slow down and leave a bigger gap between your vehicle and the vehicle in front.”