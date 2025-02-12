Update: one man treated in hospital following two-vehicle crash outside Cookstown

One man was taken to hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash outside Cookstown on Wednesday.

Police say officers attended and a 39-year-old man was cautioned at the scene for careless driving.

The Drumenny Road, Coagh, has now re-opened to traffic.

A PSNI spokesperson added: "Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 and quote reference 408 of 12/02/25.”