Updated advice issued for motorists after ‘serious’ traffic collision in Broughshane

Police have issued updated advice in relation to a serious road traffic collision on the Carnlough Road, Broughshane, on Tuesday (May 7).
Published 7th May 2024, 16:13 BST
Updated 7th May 2024, 17:19 BST
Police are advising that diversions are in place.
Police are advising that diversions are in place. Photo by Pacemaker

They are asking motorists travelling towards Broughshane to take the Hazelbank Road and the Buckna Road to minimise traffic disruption in the area.

