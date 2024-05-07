Updated advice issued for motorists after ‘serious’ traffic collision in Broughshane
Police have issued updated advice in relation to a serious road traffic collision on the Carnlough Road, Broughshane, on Tuesday (May 7).
They are asking motorists travelling towards Broughshane to take the Hazelbank Road and the Buckna Road to minimise traffic disruption in the area.
