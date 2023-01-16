Speaking after meeting the Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, Mid Ulster MLA Michelle O'Neill raised the A5 major road scheme and the urgent priority in delivering this key infrastructure project as part of the Western Transport Corridor.

She said: “The Executive and the Irish government agreed back in 2007 to upgrade the entire A5 to dual carriageway from Aughnacloy, via Omagh and Strabane, to Derry.

“All statutory processes were undertaken by then Sinn Féin Minister for Regional Development, Conor Murphy at that time who in fact awarded contracts with construction to start in 2012.

“The Irish government then paused its £400m financial offer, which was later reduced to £80m.”

MIchelle O'Neill MLA : "We have sadly seen fatalities on this very long stretch of road."

Mrs O’Neill added: “The scheme has been beset by several legal challenges since, and public inquiries.

“We have sadly seen fatalities on this very long stretch of road and families left completely devastated. This needs to be confronted and the scheme delivered to save lives.