Vandalised traffic survey equipment could hamper moves to improve road safety on Loughshore

Sinn Féin Councillor Niall McAleer has condemned an act of vandalism carried out on traffic survey equipment that was placed on the Battery Road in Moortown by Department for Infrastructure (DFI) officials.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

the Mid Ulster Council representative for the Torrent area said: “Following long-standing concerns by members of the local community and community representatives in Moortown about the speed of traffic along the Battery Road, I had asked DFI to carry out a survey on the volume and speed of traffic on this busy stretch of road.”

He explained the survey was to strengthen the case for road safety works to be carried out, such as traffic calming measures and provision of a footpath, due to serious concerns about pedestrian safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic survey equipment which has been vandalised at Battery Road.

“A lot of people, particularly young people, walk along the Battery Road without a pavement or any form of traffic calming measures to slow traffic as it enters Moortown and travels in the direction of the Battery Harbour, local GAA facilities on the adjoining Anneeter Road and local housing developments,” he continued.

Condemning the vandalism, Councillor McAleer said: “Sadly, this is not the first time that traffic survey equipment on the Battery Road has been deliberately damaged and because of this latest act of vandalism, DFI have

advised that they will not be undertaking any further surveys here in the future and as a result the perpetrator has made it more difficult for these safety concerns to be addressed.”

The councillor added he would continue to work with the community and raise the matter again with DFI officials.