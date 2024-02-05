A PSNI spokesperson said: “ Police are investigating damage caused to vehicles on the M2 northbound between Greencastle and Sandyknowes on January 29 during the afternoon.

“This damage was caused by large barrels suspected to have fallen off the back of a vehicle. If you have any information that could assist in identifying the vehicle these barrels have fallen from, contact police on 101, quoting reference number 788 of 29/01/24.”