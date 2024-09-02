Vehicles losing control on slippery road surface in Cullybackey
Motorists are urged to drive with care on the Dunminning Road, Cullybackey, due to a slippery road surface.
Trafficwatch NI says there have been reports of drivers of vehicles losing control on the road on Monday (September 2) morning (9.03am).
It added: “Please slow down and drive with care until we can attend.”
