Vehicles losing control on slippery road surface in Cullybackey

By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 09:20 BST
Motorists are urged to drive with care on the Dunminning Road, Cullybackey, due to a slippery road surface.

Trafficwatch NI says there have been reports of drivers of vehicles losing control on the road on Monday (September 2) morning (9.03am).

It added: “Please slow down and drive with care until we can attend.”

