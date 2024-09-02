Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Motorists are urged to drive with care on the Dunminning Road, Cullybackey, due to a slippery road surface.

Trafficwatch NI says there have been reports of drivers of vehicles losing control on the road on Monday (September 2) morning (9.03am).

It added: “Please slow down and drive with care until we can attend.”