Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following the incident at Millburn Road on Wednesday, May 1, Translink said: “Due to a vehicle striking a bridge, services along this line is closed between Castlerock and Coleraine.

"Trains departing Derry will run to Castlerock as a shuttle service and passengers will then be transported by road for continuation of journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Trains departing from Belfast will terminate at Coleraine and passengers transported by road for continuation of journey. Buses have been requested and are on route for implementation of bus substitution.”

Translink have issued advice for rail users after a lorry struck a railway bridge in Coleraine. Credit Emma Louise Graham