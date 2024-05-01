VIDEO: Translink issues advice for rail travel following Coleraine railway bridge strike
and live on Freeview channel 276
Following the incident at Millburn Road on Wednesday, May 1, Translink said: “Due to a vehicle striking a bridge, services along this line is closed between Castlerock and Coleraine.
"Trains departing Derry will run to Castlerock as a shuttle service and passengers will then be transported by road for continuation of journey.
"Trains departing from Belfast will terminate at Coleraine and passengers transported by road for continuation of journey. Buses have been requested and are on route for implementation of bus substitution.”
The bridge strike has caused significant traffic disruption around Coleraine too. One woman who lives nearby said the bridge is hit almost once a year but added: “I've lived by that bridge for about ten years and it always happens. That's one of the worst I've seen though because that back bit ripped right off the truck.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.