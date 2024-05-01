VIDEO: Translink issues advice for rail travel following Coleraine railway bridge strike

Translink has issued advice to rail users following an incident in Coleraine where a lorry hit a railway bridge.
By The Newsroom
Published 1st May 2024, 15:55 BST
Following the incident at Millburn Road on Wednesday, May 1, Translink said: “Due to a vehicle striking a bridge, services along this line is closed between Castlerock and Coleraine.

"Trains departing Derry will run to Castlerock as a shuttle service and passengers will then be transported by road for continuation of journey.

"Trains departing from Belfast will terminate at Coleraine and passengers transported by road for continuation of journey. Buses have been requested and are on route for implementation of bus substitution.”

Translink have issued advice for rail users after a lorry struck a railway bridge in Coleraine. Credit Emma Louise GrahamTranslink have issued advice for rail users after a lorry struck a railway bridge in Coleraine. Credit Emma Louise Graham
The bridge strike has caused significant traffic disruption around Coleraine too. One woman who lives nearby said the bridge is hit almost once a year but added: “I've lived by that bridge for about ten years and it always happens. That's one of the worst I've seen though because that back bit ripped right off the truck.”

