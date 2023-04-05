Register
Warning of fallen boulders on Antrim Coast Road outside Larne

Motorists have been warned of several large boulders on the Coast Road between Larne and Drains Bay.

By Valerie Martin
Published 5th Apr 2023, 08:25 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 08:32 BST

Trafficwatch NI reported the incident this morning at 4am today (Wednesday, April 5) and urged road-users to slow down and take care in the area.

There are no further details at present.

The Coast Road outside Larne. Picture: GoogleThe Coast Road outside Larne. Picture: Google
Larne