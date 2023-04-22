Motorists are being warned of delays on the M2 again today (Sunday) as essential maintenance works are carried out.

The M2 southbound carriageway between Junction 4 at Sandyknowes and Junction 2 at Greencastle will have either lane or a full closures in operation on Sunday, April 23, depending on the time of day, as follows:

Sunday, from 10am to 8pm – lane closure

Sunday, from 8pm to 6am on Monday – full closure

Advertisement

Advertisement

An alternative route is: Ballyhenry Road, Manse Road, Prince Charles Way, O'Neill Road, Station Road, A2 Shore Road, Greencastle onslip, M2 Motorway southbound

Sandyknowes roundabout at Glengormley. Picture: Google

There will be a temporary 50 mph speed limit on the M2 southbound carriageway 2.5km north of Junction 4 at Sandyknowes to 1.2km south of the Arthur Overbridge in operation all weekend until 6am on Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement