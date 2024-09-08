Watch: Northern Ireland and Liverpool football star Conor Bradley backs 'Share the Road to Zero' safety campaign

A Northern Ireland international football star is backing a campaign aimed at reducing deaths on the roads.

Conor Bradley has put his name to the Department for Infrastructure’s ‘Share the Road to Zero’ initiative, which encourages all road users to think of safety first when travelling.

The 21-year-old Liverpool defender from Castlederg is the latest big name signing to support the campaign.

In 2023, 71 people lost their lives on roads in Northern Ireland, compared to 55 people in 2022 and 50 in 2021.

Many hundreds of people have been seriously injured, leaving families, friends and communities devastated.

Bradley said: “I am very happy to put my name to the ‘Share the Road to Zero’ campaign because we know how totally devastating road traffic collisions can be.

"More than one quarter of all speeding offences last year involved young drivers and as a young person that is a message I would like to share.

"By signing up to the campaign I hope to remind others to be more careful on the roads, watch their speed and stay off their phones.”

He was joined in his support for the campaign by Conrad Kirkwood, president of the Irish Football Association.

The IFA has joined a growing list of organisations, including various sporting organisations, pledging to ‘Share the Road to Zero’ and is encouraging others to do the same.

The Northern Ireland Football League, Ulster GAA, PSNI, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, Sustrans NI and councils have also backed the campaign.

Minister John O’Dowd said: “One of the best ways to ensure safety on our roads and fulfil our long-term goal of eliminating death and serious injury by 2050, is by changing road user behaviour.

"We all have a personal responsibility to behave in a way that keeps ourselves and others safe and my Department’s Share the Road to Zero campaign reminds us of that.

"The sad reality is that if we do not change our own attitudes when we are using the roads, our death toll will continue to increase.

"I am delighted to have the IFA and Conor sign up to the pledge and would encourage others to follow in their footsteps and help us all Share the Road to Zero.”

IFA president Conrad Kirkwood said: “Sadly the number of people who have lost their lives on the roads has risen.

"We have many supporters who travel to our games and we want everyone to get to and from our matches safely.

"By signing up to Share the Road to Zero we hope we can play a part in reminding people to be responsible on the roads.”

Pledging to ‘Share the Road to Zero’ can be done online via www.sharetheroadtozero.com as an individual or as an organisation.