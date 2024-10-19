Waterfoot: Man due to appear in court as teenager remains 'critical' after serious assault
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The victim was found unconscious in the village in the early hours of Saturday.
Police arrested a 28-year-old man on Saturday afternoon in connection with the investigation and confirmed on Sunday night that he has now been charged with grievous bodily harm.
He is due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court on Monday, November 11.
On Saturday, Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuiness said: “Police received a report that a man was unconscious in the Main Street area of the village just after 1.25am.
"The 19-year-old was taken to hospital by colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and remains in a critical condition at this time.
"It is believed that there may have been an argument inside licenced premises, before an altercation occurred in the street outside."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.