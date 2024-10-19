Waterfoot: Man due to appear in court as teenager remains 'critical' after serious assault

By Valerie Martin
Published 19th Oct 2024, 10:32 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2024, 20:29 BST
A man has been charged following a serious assault in Waterfoot which left a young man in a critical condition in hospital.

The victim was found unconscious in the village in the early hours of Saturday.

Police arrested a 28-year-old man on Saturday afternoon in connection with the investigation and confirmed on Sunday night that he has now been charged with grievous bodily harm.

He is due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court on Monday, November 11.

Police at the scene in Waterfoot after a serious assault in the early hours of Saturday morning. Picture: Steven McAuley / McAuley MultimediaPolice at the scene in Waterfoot after a serious assault in the early hours of Saturday morning. Picture: Steven McAuley / McAuley Multimedia
Police at the scene in Waterfoot after a serious assault in the early hours of Saturday morning. Picture: Steven McAuley / McAuley Multimedia

On Saturday, Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuiness said: “Police received a report that a man was unconscious in the Main Street area of the village just after 1.25am.

"The 19-year-old was taken to hospital by colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and remains in a critical condition at this time.

"It is believed that there may have been an argument inside licenced premises, before an altercation occurred in the street outside."

