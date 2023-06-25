Register
A yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued for Northern Ireland today (Sunday)
By The Newsroom
Published 25th Jun 2023, 14:07 BST

The warning is in place until 7pm and the Met Office is warning thunderstorms may cause some localised flooding and disruption.

It further advises to expect the following:

  • There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water, gusty winds and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus;
  • Some flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible, leading to some damage to buildings or structures;
  • Some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes is possible;
  • Delays to train services are possible;
  • Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.
The warning is in place until 7pm. Credit: Met OfficeThe warning is in place until 7pm. Credit: Met Office
Related topics:WeatherNorthern IrelandMet Office