The warning is in place until 7pm and the Met Office is warning thunderstorms may cause some localised flooding and disruption.
It further advises to expect the following:
- There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water, gusty winds and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus;
- Some flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible, leading to some damage to buildings or structures;
- Some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes is possible;
- Delays to train services are possible;
- Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.