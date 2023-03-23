Register
Weekend delays expected during M2 motorway works

Motorists are advised that a number of closures will be operating over the weekend due to major repair works on the M2 motorway southbound between Sandyknowes and Greencastle.

By Russell Keers
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 10:02 GMT

Detailing the closures, a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “The M2 on-slip southbound at Junction 4 Sandyknowes will be closed continually from 8pm on Friday, March 24 until 6am on Monday, March 27 .

“The M2 southbound from Junction 4 to Junction 2 will be closed from 8pm on March 24 until 8am on March 25.

“The M2 southbound from Junction 4 to Junction 2 will have one lane open on March 25 from 8am until 8pm and will close overnight from 8pm on March 25 until 10am on Sunday, March 26.

M2 southbound. (Pic Google).
“The M2 southbound from Junction 4 to Junction 2 will have one lane open on Sunday, March 26 from 10am until 8pm, where it will close overnight from 8pm on March 26 until 6am on March 27.”

The spokesperson added: “An alternative route is via the Ballyhenry Road, Manse Road, Prince Charles Way, O'Neill Road, Station Road, A2 Shore Road, Greencastle on-slip and M2 motorway southbound.

“There will be a temporary 50 miles per hour speed limit operating on the M2 motorway southbound carriageway from 2.5km north of Junction 4 Sandyknowes to 900m south of Arthur Bridge, commencing at 8pm on Friday, March 24 and running until 6am on Monday, March 27 at 6am.

“Delays can be expected. Road users are advised to allow extra time for journeys in this area until the works are completed.”

