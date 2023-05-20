Motorists are being warned of lane closures and diversions due to a new major resurfacing scheme on the Westlink in Belfast.

The essential structural maintenance work along the westbound lanes, between Divis and Broadway Underpass is scheduled to be completed over four weekends of May 19-22, May 26-29, June 2- 5 June and June 17-19.

The Department for Infrastructure said that in order to complete the scheme safely, it will be necessary to implement a series of lane closures and overnight road closures along the Westlink on each of these weekends.

On the weekends of May 19- 22, May 26-29 and June 2-5, the westbound carriageway will be closed between Divis and Grosvenor Road as follows:

A major resurfacing scheme is taking place on the Westlink, Belfast. Picture: Google

Friday from 11pm until 8am on Saturday

Saturday from 9pm until 10am on Sunday

Sunday from 9pm until 6am on Monday.

On the weekend of June 17- 19, the westbound carriageway will be closed between Divis and Grosvenor Road as follows:

Saturday from 9pm until 10am on Sunday

Sunday from 9pm until 6am on Monday.

One lane of the westbound carriageway will operate at other times during Saturday and Sunday. The eastbound carriageway towards Belfast will be unaffected.

During periods of closure a diversionary route will be signed via Divis Street, College Avenue, Great Victoria Street, Bruce Street, Dublin Road, Donegall Road, Broadway Roundabout, M1 motorway.

The Department said it has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

Further details will be communicated on the Department’s social media channels and at www.trafficwatchni.com