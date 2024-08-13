Westlink: warning of traffic delays following crash
Motorists are being warned of traffic delays following a collison on the Westlink on Tuesday afternoon.
Police confirmed that the on-slip at Divis has been closed which is impacting traffic coming into the city from west Belfast.
Motorists are urged to exercise caution and to avoid the area.
