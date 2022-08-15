What the weather has in store for us this week - from rain, thunderstorms and sunshine

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is a yellow warning for thunderstorms in place.

On Monday, the Met Office has warned that thunderstorms are likely to develop, bringing locally heavy rain and possible disruption. The alert is in place until midnight.

This ‘yellow warning’ states: “Whilst some places will avoid them, thunderstorms and areas of heavy rain are likely to continue to affect various areas of Northern Ireland and Scotland overnight and at times through Monday.

"The thunderstorms may begin to ease across western and northern areas later. 20-30 mm of rain could fall within an hour in a few places, and up to around 50 mm in three to six hours.

"Hail and frequent lightning are also possible hazards.”

In Lisburn today, we can expect a cooler, rather cloudy day with showers that build to bring an increasing risk of thunderstorms from late morning and through the afternoon, chiefly across eastern areas. North to northwest winds freshening a little across the coasts. Maximum Temperature 22 °C.

On Tuesday, 16 August, according to the Met Office, Lisburn can expect it to be ''rather cloudy, showery weather at first, gradually clearing as largely dry, bright, fresher conditions feeds erratically from the west. Fresh northerly winds strong across western areas with a maximum temperature of 21 °C.''

Read some tips and advice below from the Met Office on keeping safe in a thunderstorm:

Learn how to protect yourself in a thunderstorm

There are many myths surrounding lightning - such as lightning never strikes the same place twice or it always strikes the tallest object. Both are false, as lightning strikes the best conductor on the ground - whether it has been struck before or not.

Make sure you know what to do

Thunderstorms can occur at any time of the year but it is during the summer months when thunderstorms in the UK are most likely to produce large hail, gusty winds and torrential downpours that can cause disruption to transport networks and damage property.

One of the most notable aspects of thunderstorms can be the localised nature of the impacts they could bring. This, in particular, can be the case with rainfall amounts, with big differences in amounts that fall from one place to another and over a very short distance. This can make driving conditions very hazardous. Other hazards include hail, decreased visibility, sudden gusty winds, standing water and of course lightning.

Before the thunderstorm

Lightning can cause power surges, unplug any non-essential appliances if not already using a surge protector.

Seek shelter if possible. When you hear thunder you are already within range of where the next ground flash may occur, lightning can strike as far as 10 miles away from the centre of a storm.

During the thunderstorm

Telephone lines can conduct electricity so try to avoid using the landline, unless in an emergency

If outside avoid water and find a low-lying open place that is a safe distance from trees, poles or metal objects

Avoid activities such as golf, rod fishing or boating on a lake

Be aware of metal objects that can conduct or attract lightning, including golf clubs, golf buggies, fishing rods, umbrellas, motorbikes, bicycles, wheelchairs, mobility scooters, pushchairs, wire fencing and rails. If you are in a tent, try to stay away from the metal poles

If you find yourself in an exposed location it may be advisable to squat close to the ground, with hands on knees and with head tucked between them. Try to touch as little of the ground with your body as possible, do not lie down on the ground

If you feel your hair stand on end, drop to the above position immediately

After the thunderstorm

Avoid downed power lines or broken cables

If someone is struck by lightning, they often suffer severe burns. The strike also affects the heart, so check if they have a pulse.

Driving in a thunderstorm

If you are caught out in thunder and lightning it is advised that you wind up the windows and stay inside your car. This is because in the vast majority of cars with a metal roof and frame, the frame will act as a conductive Faraday cage, passing the current around the passengers inside and on to the ground.

Soft-top convertibles, with their fabric roofs, are the most at risk and could catch fire if struck by lightning

Be aware that current can travel through other parts of many modern cars, including GPS and radio systems. Cars with metal interior handles, foot pedals and steering wheels can also carry current

Cars can be damaged both internally and externally by lightning strikes

Thunderstorms can also bring a risk of sudden gusty winds, those most at risk would include cyclists, motorcyclists and high sided vehicles.

Remember to give vulnerable road users including cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians more room than usual. They are more likely to be blown around by side winds – always keep a safe distance.

Keep your speed down, lowering your speed will lower the distance you travel when buffeted around by the wind.