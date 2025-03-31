Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

NI Water says it will strive to keep disruption to a minimum as work got underway on a new pipeline scheme in Whiteabbey on Monday, March 31.

The company has confirmed the lane closure on Shore Road, between Station Road Roundabout and Dillons Avenue, will be in place Monday – Friday between 9.30am and 4.30pm only, with two-way traffic maintained during this time.

Speaking about the work and associated traffic management requirements, Robert McLean, NI Water senior project manager, said: “The lane closure on Shore Road is being implemented from today (Monday 31st March) to facilitate the laying of a new dedicated stormwater pipe between Shore Road and Abbeyville Place.

"This new pipe will remove stormwater from the combined wastewater system to reduce the risk of out-of-sewer flooding and provide some localised network capacity in the short term.

“In a bid to minimise disruption to motorists, the section of work on the Shore Road will be undertaken during off-peak hours with a lane closure in place between 9.30am and 4.30pm each day, Monday to Friday. Two-way traffic will be maintained during the contractor’s working hours.

"With reinstatement works required each afternoon before the traffic management (TM) can be removed, the installation on Shore Road is expected to take at least four weeks to complete.

"As well as the TM on Shore Road being removed each day at 4.30pm, there will be no TM in place during the contractor’s Easter holiday period from Saturday 19th – Sunday 27th April inclusive.”

Once across the Shore Road, the new stormwater pipeline will make its way along Abbeyville Street and on to Abbeyville Place.

Robert added: “In these areas, a localised lane closure will be in place around any working area with traffic lights in place to manage the flow of traffic.

“Vehicular access will be maintained for residents and businesses throughout the duration of the lane closures, although parking may be temporarily affected within a working area. Pedestrian access will be available at all times and our contractor, AG Wilson, will liaise with any properties along the pipeline route with regards to access, parking, bin collections, deliveries etc.

“We would take this opportunity to highlight to the public that construction sites are dangerous areas for unauthorised persons, especially children. Working areas will have warning signs in place to protect the public from any hazards. The public are advised to stay out of these working areas for their own safety.

“NI Water and our project team from AtkinsRéalis and AG Wilson thank residents, businesses and the wider public for their patience and cooperation while we undertake this essential work to deliver environmental improvements and to help support local development.

"We assure you that we will strive to keep disruption to a minimum and complete the work in the shortest possible timeframe.”