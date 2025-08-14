Whitehead: route closed after two-vehicle collision
Police are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Slaughterford Road, Whitehead.
In a statement on Thursday morning (August 14), the PSNI added: “The road is closed from the Larne Road junction and local diversions are in place.”
Meanwhile,Trafficwatch NI is advising traffic signals are out at the junction of Hydpark Road / Hightown Road, Glengormley.
Drivers are urged to approach the area with caution and prepare to stop and give way.