Whitesides Road closed in both directions at the Largy Road and Whitesides Corner following road traffic collision

By Helena McManus
Published 19th Dec 2024, 17:17 BST

Whitesides Road, between Randalstown and Ballymena has been closed in both directions at the Largy Road and Whitesides Corner following a road traffic collision on Thursday, December 19.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternative route.

