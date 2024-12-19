Whitesides Road closed in both directions at the Largy Road and Whitesides Corner following road traffic collision
Whitesides Road, between Randalstown and Ballymena has been closed in both directions at the Largy Road and Whitesides Corner following a road traffic collision on Thursday, December 19.
Motorists are advised to seek an alternative route.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.