Witnesses sought after Antrim Road collision
Police have launched an appeal for information following a road traffic collision involving a cyclist and a van in north Belfast.
Posting on Facebook, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed a road traffic collision that occurred at the junction of Antrim Road and Downview Park.
“This occurred at approximately 8.45am on Thursday, October 20 and involved a white van and cyclist.
“If you have any information, or dash cam footage of the incident, please contact 101, quoting reference 462 of 21/10/2022.”