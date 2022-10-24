Register
Witnesses sought after Antrim Road collision

Police have launched an appeal for information following a road traffic collision involving a cyclist and a van in north Belfast.

4 minutes ago
24th Oct 2022

Posting on Facebook, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed a road traffic collision that occurred at the junction of Antrim Road and Downview Park.

“This occurred at approximately 8.45am on Thursday, October 20 and involved a white van and cyclist.

Police are appealing for information.

“If you have any information, or dash cam footage of the incident, please contact 101, quoting reference 462 of 21/10/2022.”

