Witnesses sought after Ballyclare collision
Police have appealed for information on social media following a road traffic collision in The Square area of Ballyclare.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
It is understood the collision occurred in November 2023, with the appeal being made on the Police Antrim and Newtownabbey Facebook page today (Monday).
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision which occurred at The Square, Ballyclare on November 20 2023 at approximately 5pm. This collision involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting reference 1397 20/11/23.