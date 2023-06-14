The collision occurred on June 7, but details were only made public by officers today (Wednesday).
Detailing the incident in a post on the NI Road Policing and Safety Facebook page, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Roads Policing officers are appealing for witnesses following a collision on June 7 at approximately 2.10pm on Fortwilliam Roundabout at its junction with the M2 northbound off-slip.
"The collision was between a van which police have now identified and a boy approximately aged 12 on a black mountain bike with green forks.
"The boy travelled from the Shore Road direction and was wearing a grey hooded top dark bottoms with crossbody bag. Unfortunately, the boy involved had left the scene prior to the arrival of police.
"If you witnessed this collision, or can assist with the identity of the boy, please contact 101 quoting serial 1132 of 07/06/2023.”