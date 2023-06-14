Police have launched an appeal for information following a road traffic collision involving a van and a cyclist on the Fortwilliam Roundabout.

The collision occurred on June 7, but details were only made public by officers today (Wednesday).

Detailing the incident in a post on the NI Road Policing and Safety Facebook page, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Roads Policing officers are appealing for witnesses following a collision on June 7 at approximately 2.10pm on Fortwilliam Roundabout at its junction with the M2 northbound off-slip.

"The collision was between a van which police have now identified and a boy approximately aged 12 on a black mountain bike with green forks.

Fortwilliam Roundabout. (Pic Google).

"The boy travelled from the Shore Road direction and was wearing a grey hooded top dark bottoms with crossbody bag. Unfortunately, the boy involved had left the scene prior to the arrival of police.