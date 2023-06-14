Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Aslan’s singer Christy Dignam dies aged 63 after long illness
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date

Witnesses sought after collision involving van and cyclist at Fortwilliam Roundabout

Police have launched an appeal for information following a road traffic collision involving a van and a cyclist on the Fortwilliam Roundabout.
By The Newsroom
Published 14th Jun 2023, 10:07 BST

The collision occurred on June 7, but details were only made public by officers today (Wednesday).

Detailing the incident in a post on the NI Road Policing and Safety Facebook page, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Roads Policing officers are appealing for witnesses following a collision on June 7 at approximately 2.10pm on Fortwilliam Roundabout at its junction with the M2 northbound off-slip.

"The collision was between a van which police have now identified and a boy approximately aged 12 on a black mountain bike with green forks.

Most Popular
Fortwilliam Roundabout. (Pic Google).Fortwilliam Roundabout. (Pic Google).
Fortwilliam Roundabout. (Pic Google).

"The boy travelled from the Shore Road direction and was wearing a grey hooded top dark bottoms with crossbody bag. Unfortunately, the boy involved had left the scene prior to the arrival of police.

Read More
A2 Shore Road traffic calming measures as gas pipeline work continues

"If you witnessed this collision, or can assist with the identity of the boy, please contact 101 quoting serial 1132 of 07/06/2023.”

Related topics:FacebookPSNI