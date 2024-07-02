Witnesses sought after collision outside Newtownabbey hospital
Police have launched an appeal for information following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in the vicinity of Whiteabbey Hospital.
Posting on the Police Antrim and Newtownabbey Facebook page on July 2, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating the report of a two-vehicle collision which occurred outside Whiteabbey Hospital on June 13 at approximately 8am.
"Police are appealing for any witnesses, or any members of the public who may have dash cam footage, or any other information, to contact us on 101, quoting police reference number #293 13/06/24.”